Police arrest 3 drug peddlers ,gutka recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered huge quantities of gutka from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO Model police station conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested two accused identified as Manesh Kumar s/o malhoo Meghwar and Ismatullah s/o Habibullah Pathan and recovered 11000 packets of safina gutka from their possession.

M Meanwhile,in another drive SHO Islamkot police station held an accused Idrees Dars and recovered 1050 packets of safina gutka from his possession.

Police have registered cases against suspects under the Narcotics substance control Act.