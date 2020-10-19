UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 3 Drug Peddlers, Narcotics, Weapon Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:18 PM

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, Narcotics, weapon seized

Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and Criminals on Monday arrested 3 accused and recovered Narcotics and weapons from them

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and Criminals on Monday arrested 3 accused and recovered Narcotics and weapons from them.

On the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Bashir Memon, SHO Mehmood Abad carried out a successful raid in Railway colony and arrested a drug dealer Mohsin Unar and recovered 75 kg charas from his possession.

Separately, CIA police Incharge Inayat Ali Zardari conducting raids in the limits of Mehmood Abad police station held Rab Nawaz alias ubloo Khaskheli and recovered 1200 gram charas.

Meanwhile SHO Mehran Police station during raid in Malhi Colony, arrested accused Mitha Khan Shar and recovered 30 bore pistol and rounds. Police have registered a case against the accused.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Police Police Station CIA Shar Criminals From

Recent Stories

TRA, Bee’ah cooperate to enhance environmental a ..

36 minutes ago

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

36 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

36 minutes ago

Erdogan Says 'Thoughtless' Imitation of West Cause ..

28 seconds ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

46 minutes ago

CEO Islamabad Electric Supply Company to listen co ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.