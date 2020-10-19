Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, Narcotics, weapon seized

(@FahadShabbir)

Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and Criminals on Monday arrested 3 accused and recovered Narcotics and weapons from them

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and Criminals on Monday arrested 3 accused and recovered Narcotics and weapons from them.

On the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Bashir Memon, SHO Mehmood Abad carried out a successful raid in Railway colony and arrested a drug dealer Mohsin Unar and recovered 75 kg charas from his possession.

Separately, CIA police Incharge Inayat Ali Zardari conducting raids in the limits of Mehmood Abad police station held Rab Nawaz alias ubloo Khaskheli and recovered 1200 gram charas.

Meanwhile SHO Mehran Police station during raid in Malhi Colony, arrested accused Mitha Khan Shar and recovered 30 bore pistol and rounds. Police have registered a case against the accused.