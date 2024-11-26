Police Arrest 3 Drug Peddlers, Recover Ice, Mainpuri
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested three accused including Ice supplier and recovered ice drugs from their possession
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested three accused including Ice supplier and recovered ice drugs from their possession.
Incharge Police check post Paban Liaquat Sarki during raids in different areas arrested Ice and mainpuri suppliers Nadeem Parhyar, Ali Hassan Jamali and Muhammad Asif and recovered raw material and packed mainpuri from their possession.
Police have registered cases against accused under narcotics and gutka, mainpuri act.
