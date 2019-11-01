UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 3 Drug Peddlers, Recover Illicit Liquor, Charas In Mithi

Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:32 PM

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor, charas in Mithi

Police in a crackdown against drug sellers on Friday arrested 3 drug peddlers and recovered 240 liters illicit liquor and 160 gram charas from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Police in a crackdown against drug sellers on Friday arrested 3 drug peddlers and recovered 240 liters illicit liquor and 160 gram charas from their possession.

According to details Tharparkar police in its ongoing drive arrested an accused Mangal s/o Maaloo kolhi and recovered 110 liters illicit liquor from his possession while another peddler Bhooro s/o daji kolho also held with 130 liters illicit liquor.

Police arrested another drug pusher Qurban Ali Lund and recovered 160 litres charas from his possession.

Police registered cases against drug peddlers under Narcotics control Act.

