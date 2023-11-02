Open Menu

Police Arrest 3 Drug Peddlers, Recover Marijuana, Liquor

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 1050 kg of marijuana in two separate raids on Thursday.

The first raid was conducted at Regmaal factory near American Quarters, where police arrested Hussain Bux Channa and recovered 1050 kg of marijuana.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of DSP Bashir Ahmed and SHO Haali Road Sub Inspector Akhtiar Panhwer.

In the second raid, police arrested Farooq Baloch and Amjad Baloch from Autobhan center near Edhi centre. Police have registered cases against the accused under the Substance of Narcotics Control Act and Hudood Ordinance.

