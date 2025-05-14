Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered marijuana from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered marijuana from their possession.

SHO Bhitai Nagar police station Inspector Ghulam Abbas Babar along with staff acting on a tip-off arrested three drug peddlers Sagar Kumar, Ashir Soho and Saif Ali Jamali and recovered over 3 kg marijuana from their possession.

Police have registered cases against the accused under narcotics control act.