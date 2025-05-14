Open Menu

Police Arrest 3 Drug Peddlers, Recover Marijuana

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered marijuana from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered marijuana from their possession.

SHO Bhitai Nagar police station Inspector Ghulam Abbas Babar along with staff acting on a tip-off arrested three drug peddlers Sagar Kumar, Ashir Soho and Saif Ali Jamali and recovered over 3 kg marijuana from their possession.

Police have registered cases against the accused under narcotics control act.

Recent Stories

KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industrie ..

KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industries in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana

4 minutes ago
 One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses ..

One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala

4 minutes ago
 East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major ..

East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation

4 minutes ago
 Cases registered against two policemen involved in ..

Cases registered against two policemen involved in organized crime

4 minutes ago
 PIEDMC celebrates success of Operation 'Bunyan-um- ..

PIEDMC celebrates success of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos'

8 minutes ago
NPF finalizes roadmap to modernize education & tes ..

NPF finalizes roadmap to modernize education & testing systems

8 minutes ago
 RWCCI & PMYP Chair meet to boost women entrepreneu ..

RWCCI & PMYP Chair meet to boost women entrepreneurship

8 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore starts Rs1.34b compensation to housing ..

NAB Lahore starts Rs1.34b compensation to housing scam victims

8 minutes ago
 Governor KP pays tribute to PAF martyr Muhammad Ay ..

Governor KP pays tribute to PAF martyr Muhammad Ayaz, lauds forces' sacrifices

8 minutes ago
 Barrier system replaced with lane-based setup as I ..

Barrier system replaced with lane-based setup as ICT Police modernize checkpoint ..

3 hours ago
 Court grants permission for PTI founder's telephon ..

Court grants permission for PTI founder's telephonic talk with sons

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan