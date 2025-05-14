Police Arrest 3 Drug Peddlers, Recover Marijuana
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered marijuana from their possession
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered marijuana from their possession.
SHO Bhitai Nagar police station Inspector Ghulam Abbas Babar along with staff acting on a tip-off arrested three drug peddlers Sagar Kumar, Ashir Soho and Saif Ali Jamali and recovered over 3 kg marijuana from their possession.
Police have registered cases against the accused under narcotics control act.
Recent Stories
KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industries in Karachi
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana
One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala
East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation
Cases registered against two policemen involved in organized crime
PIEDMC celebrates success of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos'
NPF finalizes roadmap to modernize education & testing systems
RWCCI & PMYP Chair meet to boost women entrepreneurship
NAB Lahore starts Rs1.34b compensation to housing scam victims
Governor KP pays tribute to PAF martyr Muhammad Ayaz, lauds forces' sacrifices
Barrier system replaced with lane-based setup as ICT Police modernize checkpoint ..
Court grants permission for PTI founder's telephonic talk with sons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana4 minutes ago
-
One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala4 minutes ago
-
East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation4 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against two policemen involved in organized crime4 minutes ago
-
NPF finalizes roadmap to modernize education & testing systems8 minutes ago
-
RWCCI & PMYP Chair meet to boost women entrepreneurship8 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore starts Rs1.34b compensation to housing scam victims8 minutes ago
-
Governor KP pays tribute to PAF martyr Muhammad Ayaz, lauds forces' sacrifices8 minutes ago
-
Barrier system replaced with lane-based setup as ICT Police modernize checkpoints3 hours ago
-
Court grants permission for PTI founder's telephonic talk with sons3 hours ago
-
11 dead, 1,502 injured in 1,290 road traffic crashes across Punjab3 hours ago
-
Minister of State for Health, Dr. Mukhtar Bharath for strengthening primary healthcare services3 hours ago