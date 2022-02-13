Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recovered liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have claimed to have arrested 3 suppliers of illegally imported liquor and recovered liquor worth tens of millions of rupees.

The police spokesman informed here Sunday that Naseem Nagar police Sub Inspector Abdul Malik Abro during snap checking.

The spokesman identified as Jagdish, Dildar Ali and Faraz Ali who were booked under sections 3/4 of PEHO on the state's complaint.

The spokesman said the police would produce the suspects before the judicial magistrate for remand.