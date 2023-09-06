Open Menu

Police Arrest 3 Drug Peddlers, Recovered Mainpuri

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recovered mainpuri

Police claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered mainpuri from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered mainpuri from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai, Inspector Ayaz Ali Bhugio under the supervision of DSP Baldia police station Wahid Ali Shah acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on Link road Mulan Ismail goth near the irrigation office and arrested 3 drug peddlers Tofique Buledi, Haq Nawaz Buledi and MuhammaD Iqbal Qureshi and recovered a large quantity of Mainpuri from their possession while their two accomplices managed to escape.

Police have registered a case against the accused under gutka and mainpuri act.

