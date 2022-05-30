UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 3 Drug Peddlers,recovered Liquor

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers,recovered liquor

Shaheed Benazirabad Police on Monday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 30 liters of raw wine from their custody

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazirabad Police on Monday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 30 liters of raw wine from their custody.

On secret information a police team led by Station House Officer Sakrand on the instructions of SSP Ameer Saud Magsi conducted a raid on a raw wine preparing plant and nabbed three accused Roshan Machi, Sikandar Machi and Gul Hassan Machi.

The raiding team seized 30 liters of raw wine recovered from their custody.

On the other hand, SSP Magsi has directed all Station House Officers of the district to expedite their action against those involved in the business of drugs and socialcrimes. He said"Operations against criminals would continue till the district is cleaned from drugs and crimes."

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Business Drugs Sakrand Saud Criminals All From

Recent Stories

2 arrested, 8-kg hashish seized

2 arrested, 8-kg hashish seized

31 seconds ago
 Around 100 dead in clashes between Chad gold miner ..

Around 100 dead in clashes between Chad gold miners

33 seconds ago
 Kasatkina, Kudermetova to share 'good memory' in F ..

Kasatkina, Kudermetova to share 'good memory' in French Open quarter-final

17 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman to hold Khuli Katchery in Manshe ..

Federal Ombudsman to hold Khuli Katchery in Manshera on May 31

17 minutes ago
 Various bills introduced in Senate

Various bills introduced in Senate

17 minutes ago
 Police net 55 beggars from city roads

Police net 55 beggars from city roads

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.