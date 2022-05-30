Police arrest 3 drug peddlers,recovered liquor

Shaheed Benazirabad Police on Monday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 30 liters of raw wine from their custody

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazirabad Police on Monday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 30 liters of raw wine from their custody.

On secret information a police team led by Station House Officer Sakrand on the instructions of SSP Ameer Saud Magsi conducted a raid on a raw wine preparing plant and nabbed three accused Roshan Machi, Sikandar Machi and Gul Hassan Machi.

The raiding team seized 30 liters of raw wine recovered from their custody.

On the other hand, SSP Magsi has directed all Station House Officers of the district to expedite their action against those involved in the business of drugs and socialcrimes. He said"Operations against criminals would continue till the district is cleaned from drugs and crimes."