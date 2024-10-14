Open Menu

Police Arrest 3 Drug Pushers, Recover Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Police arrest 3 drug pushers, recover illegal weapons

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The police here on Monday nabbed three drug peddlers and recovered 24 liters liquor and illegal weapons from their possessions.

The police spokesman said police teams arrested three persons namely Atiq, Ashraf and Khalid in areas of Gahzi Abad and Shahkot.

The police also recovered two pistols and seven cartridges. The police registered cases and started investigations.

