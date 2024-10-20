Police Arrest 3 Drug Smugglers In Attock
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 12:50 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Police arrested three suspected drug smugglers and seized hashish in various areas of Attock on Saturday.
According to a police spokesman, Jand Police intercepted a vehicle on the Kohat-Rawalpindi road and found 4.80 kilograms of hashish.
The suspect, Shams Ur Rehman is believed to be part of an interprovincial drug trafficking gang.
In a separate incident, Attock Khurd Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1.80 kilograms of hashish from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab, arresting another suspect, Abdul Qayyum who is also linked to the interprovincial smuggling network.
Additionally, Hazro Police detained Zubair Khan, a native of Peshawar and recovered 1.20 kilograms of hashish from him.
Authorities have registered two separate cases and are continuing their investigations.
