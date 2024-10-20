Open Menu

Police Arrest 3 Drug Smugglers In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Police arrest 3 drug smugglers in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Police arrested three suspected drug smugglers and seized hashish in various areas of Attock on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Jand Police intercepted a vehicle on the Kohat-Rawalpindi road and found 4.80 kilograms of hashish.

The suspect, Shams Ur Rehman is believed to be part of an interprovincial drug trafficking gang.

In a separate incident, Attock Khurd Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1.80 kilograms of hashish from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab, arresting another suspect, Abdul Qayyum who is also linked to the interprovincial smuggling network.

Additionally, Hazro Police detained Zubair Khan, a native of Peshawar and recovered 1.20 kilograms of hashish from him.

Authorities have registered two separate cases and are continuing their investigations.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Road Vehicle Attock Hazro Jand From

Recent Stories

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

2 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

2 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

2 hours ago
 Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

2 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 hours ago
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

3 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

3 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

3 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

3 hours ago
 Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba

Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba

3 hours ago
 Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasize ..

Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasizes for modern sports academy in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan