Police arrest 3 for illegal gas refilling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested three accused for illegally refilling gas cylinders and confiscated material and instruments from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Bani police have arrested two accused identified as Sami Ullah and Hazrat Nabi while Morgah Police have arrested Yasir Ayaz on the charges of illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Police have registered separate cases against them.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas said strict action must be taken against the perpetrators who found involved in endangering lives of people.