UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 3 For Illegal Gas Refilling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 08:40 PM

Police arrest 3 for illegal gas refilling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested three accused for illegally refilling gas cylinders and confiscated material and instruments from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Bani police have arrested two accused identified as Sami Ullah and Hazrat Nabi while Morgah Police have arrested Yasir Ayaz on the charges of illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Police have registered separate cases against them.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas said strict action must be taken against the perpetrators who found involved in endangering lives of people.

Related Topics

Police Bani Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

2 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021’ cooperates with lead ..

2 hours ago

MBRIF member JustChain launches world’s first bl ..

3 hours ago

Al Yalayis Government Transactions Centre provides ..

3 hours ago

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture concludes e-learning initiative with ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.