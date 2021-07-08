Police arrest 3 from outside court gate, recover weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested three persons from Baba ground gate of the sessions court in Islampura area and recovered a Kalashnikov, two pistols, six magazines and 37 rounds of bullets from them.

Police officials said that the arrested persons, Awais, Asfhaq and Arshid, wanted to enter the court gate. The Islampura police are investigating the accused.