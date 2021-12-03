UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 3 Illegal Arm Holders

Police have arrested three illegal arm holders from a private housing society and recovered weapons from their possession, informed police spokesman

Chontra Police carried out raid and arrested three arm holders identified as Arsalan, Noman and Hussain Shah.

SP Saddar Division appreciated the performance of police team and said that operation against mafia and illegal arms holders would continue.

He said that no one is above the law adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in criminal activities.

