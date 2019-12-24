Police Arrest 3 In Dacoity-cum-murder Case In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:15 PM
The City Jaranwala police claimed to have arrested three accused in a dacoity-cum-murder case
Those arrested included Masood, Ali Imran and Ahmad Javaid. The accused had allegedly shot dead one Aurangzaib over resistance during a dacoity incident and fled the scene.
The police recovered looted material, illicit pistols and other items from their possession, a spokesman said on Tuesday.