Police Arrest 3 In Dacoity-cum-murder Case In Faisalabad

Police arrest 3 in dacoity-cum-murder case in Faisalabad

The City Jaranwala police claimed to have arrested three accused in a dacoity-cum-murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The City Jaranwala police claimed to have arrested three accused in a dacoity-cum-murder case.

Those arrested included Masood, Ali Imran and Ahmad Javaid. The accused had allegedly shot dead one Aurangzaib over resistance during a dacoity incident and fled the scene.

The police recovered looted material, illicit pistols and other items from their possession, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

