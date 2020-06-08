Police arrest 3 kite-sellers, confiscate 250 kites

Police launched an operation and confiscated 250 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides arresting three kite-sellers here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Police launched an operation and confiscated 250 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides arresting three kite-sellers here on Monday.

According to a spokesman, on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar, teams of various police station conducted raids in different localities and confiscated 250 kites,10 string rolls and material used for kite flying.

Those arrested were identified as Faisel ,Ishaq and Mudasar.

Police have registered cases against the accused.