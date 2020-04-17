UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 3 Kite Sellers, Confiscate 350 Kites In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:32 PM

Police launched an operation and confiscated 350 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up three kite sellers here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Police launched an operation and confiscated 350 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up three kite sellers here on Friday.

According to spokesman, on the direction of DPO Faisel Gulzar, teams of various police station of district have conducted raid at their jurisdiction and confiscated 350 kites,15 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested three kite seller identified as Ramzan ,Mushtaq and Asghar.

Police have registered case under flying kite act against accused.

