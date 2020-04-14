UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 3 Kite Sellers, Confiscate 5,000 Kites In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:27 PM

Police arrest 3 kite sellers, confiscate 5,000 kites in Sargodha

Police have arrested three accused and recovered kites from them in Cantt police station limits in its driver against selling and flying kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused and recovered kites from them in Cantt police station limits in its driver against selling and flying kites.

Police spokesman on Tuesday said that on the directives of DPO Ammara Ather the team of Cantt police station headed by SHO Fazal Qadir during a snap checking recovered 5,000 kites and arrested three accused identified as Babir Hussain, Ismail and Gulzar. Police have registered case against the accused under kite flying Act.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver From

Recent Stories

Four million visits to UAE government portal durin ..

16 minutes ago

5 vehicles of online taxi service impounded in Fai ..

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief f ..

3 minutes ago

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Recovers From COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish Airlines Extends International Flight Ban ..

23 minutes ago

Daman employees servicing millions of customers fr ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.