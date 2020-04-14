Police arrest 3 kite sellers, confiscate 5,000 kites in Sargodha

Police have arrested three accused and recovered kites from them in Cantt police station limits in its driver against selling and flying kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused and recovered kites from them in Cantt police station limits in its driver against selling and flying kites.

Police spokesman on Tuesday said that on the directives of DPO Ammara Ather the team of Cantt police station headed by SHO Fazal Qadir during a snap checking recovered 5,000 kites and arrested three accused identified as Babir Hussain, Ismail and Gulzar. Police have registered case against the accused under kite flying Act.