Police Arrest 3 Kite Sellers; Confiscate 600 Kites In Sargodha

Wed 06th May 2020

Police arrest 3 kite sellers; confiscate 600 kites in Sargodha

Police, during its operation against kite selling and flying, have confiscated 600 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Police, during its operation against kite selling and flying, have confiscated 600 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying here on Wednesday.

According to Spokesman, the police also rounded up three kite sellers.

Sahiwal Police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Zeeshan Iqbal raided and confiscated 600 kites, 11 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arresting three kite seller identified as Sabir Iqbal, Hami and Javed.

The SHO said the strict action would be taken against those who would violate the ban on kite flying.

