Police arrest 3 members of dacoit gang

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering Rs 37,000 cash, gold ornaments, a pistol of 30 bore and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral Police team under the supervision of SHO made hectic efforts and managed to net three dacoits including ring leader namely Ahsan, Haroon and Zeeshan who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and other crimes.

They confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas. They have been sent to Jail for identification parade.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal appreciated performance of Ratta Amral police and directed to continue operation to net the lawbreakers.