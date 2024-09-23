Police arrest 3 murder suspects in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Local police have apprehended three murder suspects during a crackdown on Monday connected to three separate murder cases in Wah Cantt.

According to a police spokesperson, Adnan Safdar was arrested for allegedly killing his friend Umair over a minor dispute and then disposing of the body in a water canal.

After going into hiding, police tracked him down and made the arrest.

Additionally, a trailer driver named Qammar was arrested for running over and killing a woman on GT Road.

Wah Cantonment police also captured Nadir Khan who is accused of stabbing his younger brother, Jaavaid Khan to death during a domestic dispute.

APP/ajq/378