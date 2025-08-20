Open Menu

Police Arrest 3 Outlaws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Police arrest 3 outlaws

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Mills police have apprehended 3 suspects in an operation launched against the criminal elements on the instructions of Kohat District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah.

The police spokesman said 1160 grams of hashish and 250 grams of ice were recovered from the

possession of the arrested suspects.

The weapons were also recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.

The successful operation was carried out by a team of Mills Police Station under the supervision of SHO, Iqbal Khan.

The arrested suspects have been transferred to Mills Police Station

and remanded in custody.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting ..

NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus

2 hours ago
 China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

3 hours ago
 India, China agree to resume direct flights

India, China agree to resume direct flights

10 hours ago
 UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain w ..

UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania

10 hours ago
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more ..

European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..

10 hours ago
 UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Op ..

UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

10 hours ago
 Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to adva ..

Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to advance AI in education globally

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Education announces full readiness for ..

Ministry of Education announces full readiness for academic year 2025-2026, remo ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on Wor ..

Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on World Humanitarian Day 2025

10 hours ago
 Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-ret ..

Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-retreats

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan