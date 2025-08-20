Police arrest 3 outlaws

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Mills police have apprehended 3 suspects in an operation launched against the criminal elements on the instructions of Kohat District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah.

The police spokesman said 1160 grams of hashish and 250 grams of ice were recovered from the

possession of the arrested suspects.

The weapons were also recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.

The successful operation was carried out by a team of Mills Police Station under the supervision of SHO, Iqbal Khan.

The arrested suspects have been transferred to Mills Police Station

and remanded in custody.

