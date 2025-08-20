Police Arrest 3 Outlaws
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 12:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Mills police have apprehended 3 suspects in an operation launched against the criminal elements on the instructions of Kohat District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah.
The police spokesman said 1160 grams of hashish and 250 grams of ice were recovered from the
possession of the arrested suspects.
The weapons were also recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.
The successful operation was carried out by a team of Mills Police Station under the supervision of SHO, Iqbal Khan.
The arrested suspects have been transferred to Mills Police Station
and remanded in custody.
APP/azq/378
