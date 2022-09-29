Police arrest 3 outlaws, recover 510 g hashish, 275 g heroin, illegal weapons

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Tank police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) during the ongoing crackdown on drug dealers arrested three outlaws and recovered 510 grams hashish, 275 grams heroin and illegal arms from their possession.

According to police sources, Malazai Police Station SHO Noor Aslam Khan after receiving information from NET took action and arrested notorious drug dealer, namely, Feroz, resident of Amma-khel area.

The police also recovered 510 grams hashish and 275 grams heroin from him.

Similarly, accused Mubarak Shah was arrested as one rifle, ten cartridges were recovered from him.

Another accused Ajmal Khan, resident of Nandoor area was arrested under section 216.