UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 3 Outlaws, Recover 510 G Hashish, 275 G Heroin, Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Police arrest 3 outlaws, recover 510 g hashish, 275 g heroin, illegal weapons

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Tank police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) during the ongoing crackdown on drug dealers arrested three outlaws and recovered 510 grams hashish, 275 grams heroin and illegal arms from their possession.

According to police sources, Malazai Police Station SHO Noor Aslam Khan after receiving information from NET took action and arrested notorious drug dealer, namely, Feroz, resident of Amma-khel area.

The police also recovered 510 grams hashish and 275 grams heroin from him.

Similarly, accused Mubarak Shah was arrested as one rifle, ten cartridges were recovered from him.

Another accused Ajmal Khan, resident of Nandoor area was arrested under section 216.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Tank From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ..

Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ensure cyber security: Tarar

1 hour ago
 IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Av ..

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Avenfield case

1 hour ago
 Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

4 hours ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.