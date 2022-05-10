Police arrest 3 persons for torturing man in Kot Adu

Three persons including a woman, were arrested over torturing a man for alleged harassment at a nearby town of Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Three persons including a woman, were arrested over torturing a man for alleged harassment at a nearby town of Kot Addu.

Local police said Mumtaz, a servant, was brutally tortured at Kot Adu by three accused over allegedly pursuing a woman.

This infuriated her husband who alongside accomplices manhandled the former.

SHO Mahmood Kot arrested all of the three accused and police have initiated investigation in this regard.