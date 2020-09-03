UrduPoint.com
Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:44 PM

Police arrest 3 , seize liquor

Police have arrested three accused and recovered liquor from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused and recovered liquor from them.

Police on Thursday said that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar, police teams of Jhawariya and Urban Area police stations have conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested three person and recovered 70-litre of liquor from them.

They were identified as Muhammad Imran, Ishtiaq Ahmed and Sohail Shehzad.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

