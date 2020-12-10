Police arrest 3 smugglars, seize weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle weapons and arrested three smugglers in intelligence based operation.

DSP Headquarters, Ijaz Khan said an operation was carried out near Gulshanabad checkpost on the information provided by the intelligence agency.

He said that SHO Jangalkhel Police Station, Muhammad Afzal and his team recovered a large quantity of arms from the hidden compartments of the truck and arrested three smugglers Gulzar Ali, Mujahid Hussain and Arshad Hussain, residents of Parachinar.

The weapons seized included 75 repeaters, 10 shotguns and weapons parts.

The seized arms were being smuggled from Parachinar to Punjab.

DSP Headquarters Ijaz Khan said that important information about the arms smuggling network are expected from the arrested suspects during interrogation.

A case has been registered against the arrested smugglers at Jangalkhel police station.