Police Arrest 3 Snatchers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Following a directive from Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to intensify efforts in eliminating crime, Margalla police arrested three members of a notorious snatching gang on Wednesday

The arrested individuals, identified as Nadeem Hussain, Ansar, and Ali Raza, are part of a snatcher gang implicated in numerous criminal activities across various areas of the city.

During the operation, the police team successfully recovered four stolen motorbikes, along with spare parts, a mobile phone, and weapons with ammunition commonly used in their criminal activities. The cases have been registered against the apprehended suspects, and further investigations are currently underway.

The ICCPO emphasized the importance of a comprehensive crackdown against individuals involved in criminal activities, prioritizing the safety of citizens and their property.

