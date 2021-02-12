UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 3 Suspected Hunters

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Wildlife Police arrested 3 suspected hunters from Khirthar National Park in Jamshoro on Friday and recovered meat of Ibex deer and weapons from their possession.

According to the wildlife police, the arrested suspects Haider Bux, Habib and Khamiso Sunehri were involved in hunting deer and selling its meat in Karachi and other districts.

The police said the suspects had been involved in hunting the protected animals without permit.

The police booked the suspects in a FIR lodged under the Sindh Wildlife Act on complaint of the Game Warden Mir Muhammad.

They were later produced before the local Civil Judge and Judicial magistrate who granted their 3 days physical remand.

More Stories From Pakistan

