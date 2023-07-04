Open Menu

Police Arrest 3 Suspected Outlaws Including 2 In Injured Condition

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Police arrest 3 suspected outlaws including 2 in injured condition

The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspected outlaws including 2 in injured condition after separate encounters in the jurisdictions of City and Baldia police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspected outlaws including 2 in injured condition after separate encounters in the jurisdictions of City and Baldia police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the CIA police arrested Abdul Rasheed Chandio alias Sonu in injured condition after an exchange of fire near Municipal Dispensary on Risala road.

He added that 2 accomplices of Chandio who were riding on the same motorbike escaped.

He claimed that during the interrogation it surfaced that Chandio and his gang were involved in street crimes.

The spokesman told that Chandio was booked in at least 12 FIRs in different police stations in Hyderabad.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his bullet wound in his leg.

Meanwhile, in another encounter Qadir Bux Brohi sustained a gunshot injury on his leg while his associate Muhammad Ayaz Qureshi was also rounded up near the CIA Center.

The spokesman claimed that the 2 suspects were also involved in robberies, vehicle snatching and street crimes.

Brohi was shifted to the LUH.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange CIA Road Vehicle Hyderabad Same Baldia

Recent Stories

LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Sha ..

LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in May-9 vandalism cases

3 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russia's Dagestan Region to Receive $55 ..

Putin Says Russia's Dagestan Region to Receive $55Mln

11 minutes ago
 World Meteorological Organization Announces Onset ..

World Meteorological Organization Announces Onset of Dangerous El Nino Condition ..

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine Should Get NATO Membership Prospects Outli ..

Ukraine Should Get NATO Membership Prospects Outlined at Vilnius Summit - Prague

23 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Senegalese President's Decision Not to ..

US Welcomes Senegalese President's Decision Not to Run for Third Term - Blinken

27 minutes ago
 As Olympics brace for Seine dip, rogue swimmers sa ..

As Olympics brace for Seine dip, rogue swimmers say water's fine

27 minutes ago
Drug peddler held with 5kg Hashish

Drug peddler held with 5kg Hashish

27 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses bail petitions of 11 accused in May- ..

ATC dismisses bail petitions of 11 accused in May-9 vandalism case

27 minutes ago
 Significant increase in water flow in rivers likel ..

Significant increase in water flow in rivers likely, heavy rains expected

27 minutes ago
 France Taking In Too Many Migrants Adds to Securit ..

France Taking In Too Many Migrants Adds to Security Risks - National Rally Party

23 minutes ago
 Binance's Share in Euro-Denominated Cryptocurrency ..

Binance's Share in Euro-Denominated Cryptocurrency Trading Drops 40% Since Janua ..

35 minutes ago
 Stocks struggle in subdued deals amid US holiday

Stocks struggle in subdued deals amid US holiday

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan