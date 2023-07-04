Police arrest 3 suspected outlaws including 2 in injured condition

The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspected outlaws including 2 in injured condition after separate encounters in the jurisdictions of City and Baldia police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspected outlaws including 2 in injured condition after separate encounters in the jurisdictions of City and Baldia police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the CIA police arrested Abdul Rasheed Chandio alias Sonu in injured condition after an exchange of fire near Municipal Dispensary on Risala road.

He added that 2 accomplices of Chandio who were riding on the same motorbike escaped.

He claimed that during the interrogation it surfaced that Chandio and his gang were involved in street crimes.

The spokesman told that Chandio was booked in at least 12 FIRs in different police stations in Hyderabad.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his bullet wound in his leg.

Meanwhile, in another encounter Qadir Bux Brohi sustained a gunshot injury on his leg while his associate Muhammad Ayaz Qureshi was also rounded up near the CIA Center.

The spokesman claimed that the 2 suspects were also involved in robberies, vehicle snatching and street crimes.

Brohi was shifted to the LUH.