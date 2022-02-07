Police arrest 3 suspects after encounter

The Hyderabad police Monday arrested a suspected three outlaws in an injured condition after an encounter in Kumbhar Para area in the limits of Phuleli police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police Monday arrested a suspected three outlaws in an injured condition after an encounter in Kumbhar Para area in the limits of Phuleli police station.

The police spokesman informed here that the area's police was patrolling in the locality when 5 suspects riding over 2 motorbikes engaged them in an exchange of fire while trying to escape.

He told that 3 suspects including Dilawar Chang alias Kodu, Mehboob Chang and Noor Khan Chang were arrested with Noor sustaining a gunshot to his leg. Two other suspects managed to escape from the spot, he added.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the surgery.

The spokesman claimed that the police recovered 3 pistols of 30 bore each from possession of the suspects.

He alleged that the arrested suspects were involved in organized crimes like robberies, snatching, theft and the armed assault on the police.

The spokesman said during the initial interrogation the suspects confessed several crimes.

He said the police were further checking their criminal record while 3 separate FIRs had been lodged against them as Phuleli police station on the state's complaint.