UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 3 Suspects After Encounters

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 02:18 PM

Police arrest 3 suspects after encounters

As the crime rate surges in the city, the Hyderabad police seem to have resorted to the encounters again after 3 suspects shot and injured in separate encounters late on Sunday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :As the crime rate surges in the city, the Hyderabad police seem to have resorted to the encounters again after 3 suspects shot and injured in separate encounters late on Sunday night.

The police spokesman informed that in the first encounter Tandojam police claimed that 3 suspected outlaws riding a motorbike engaged them in an exchange of fire during patrolling on Khatian link road.

He added that consequently one suspect, identified as Waqar Sipio, sustained a gunshot and fell from the motorbike while his 2 accomplices escaped.

The injured suspect was arrested and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for the surgery. The spokesman claimed that the police recovered a 30-bore pistol.

He told that Sipio had been booked in 2 separate FIRs after his arrest at Tandojam police station.

In the second encounter near Meeran Shah Girls High school in Heerabad area, the Market police shot and injured 2 suspects. The spokesman claimed that 4 suspects riding on 2 motorbikes engaged the police in the exchange of fire in a bid to escape during patrolling of the Market police.

According to the police, Muhammad Rizwan Jatt and Arif Ali Arain sustained gunshots to their legs and were arrested but the 2 other suspects escaped. The spokesman said the police recovered 2 pistols of 30-bore each and booked them in 3 separate FIRs. Both the injured were shifted to the LUH for the surgeries.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Road Hyderabad Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid says armed forces will confront the ..

Sheikh Rashid says armed forces will confront the menace of terrorism

27 minutes ago
 China discovers 100-million-tonne oil, gas reserve ..

China discovers 100-million-tonne oil, gas reserves in Tarim Basin

25 seconds ago
 Singapore's business sentiments for next 6-month r ..

Singapore's business sentiments for next 6-month remain positive: survey

27 seconds ago
 India reports 209,918 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 209,918 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Too early to tell whether Omicron sub-variant caus ..

Too early to tell whether Omicron sub-variant causes more severe disease: expert ..

4 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 1,206 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more dea ..

Mongolia adds 1,206 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>