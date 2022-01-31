Police arrest 3 suspects after encounters

As the crime rate surges in the city, the Hyderabad police seem to have resorted to the encounters again after 3 suspects shot and injured in separate encounters late on Sunday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :As the crime rate surges in the city, the Hyderabad police seem to have resorted to the encounters again after 3 suspects shot and injured in separate encounters late on Sunday night.

The police spokesman informed that in the first encounter Tandojam police claimed that 3 suspected outlaws riding a motorbike engaged them in an exchange of fire during patrolling on Khatian link road.

He added that consequently one suspect, identified as Waqar Sipio, sustained a gunshot and fell from the motorbike while his 2 accomplices escaped.

The injured suspect was arrested and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for the surgery. The spokesman claimed that the police recovered a 30-bore pistol.

He told that Sipio had been booked in 2 separate FIRs after his arrest at Tandojam police station.

In the second encounter near Meeran Shah Girls High school in Heerabad area, the Market police shot and injured 2 suspects. The spokesman claimed that 4 suspects riding on 2 motorbikes engaged the police in the exchange of fire in a bid to escape during patrolling of the Market police.

According to the police, Muhammad Rizwan Jatt and Arif Ali Arain sustained gunshots to their legs and were arrested but the 2 other suspects escaped. The spokesman said the police recovered 2 pistols of 30-bore each and booked them in 3 separate FIRs. Both the injured were shifted to the LUH for the surgeries.