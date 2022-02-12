UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 3 Suspects In Connection With Murder Of Man

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 09:42 PM

Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with murder of man

The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspects in connection with the murder of 49 years old Azhar Allahdad Bhutto whose bullet riddled body was found on Shah Bukhari link road on February 3

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspects in connection with the murder of 49 years old Azhar Allahdad Bhutto whose bullet riddled body was found on Shah Bukhari link road on February 3.

The Chalgari police, in whose limits the crime had occurred, arrested Abdul Khaliq Sehto, Mubeen Arain and Taimur Arain on Saturday after conducting raids over the last week, the police spokesman informed.

According to him, the 3 suspects were nominated in the murder FIR on complaint of Zafar Ali Bhutto, brother, under sections 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The spokesman said during the initial interrogation the suspects confessed the crime.

They would be produced before a judicial magistrate so that the police could obtain their physical remand for further interrogation, he added.

