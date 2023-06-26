Open Menu

Police Arrest 3 Suspects In Hyerabad

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

The A-Section police arrested three suspects including one in injured condition after an encounter in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The A-Section police arrested three suspects including one in injured condition after an encounter in Latifabad.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the police were conducting routine snap-checking when six suspects riding on a motorbike opened fire on them in a bid to escape.

He added that in the exchange of fire, Kamran alias Kami sustained a gunshot to his leg while two other suspects riding with him on the motorbike, Umar Farooq alias Mushki and Sajjad, were also arrested.

The spokesman told that three other suspects on the other motorbike managed to escape. The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The spokesman said the police were checking the criminal record of the arrested suspects.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Criminals

Recent Stories

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

8 seconds ago
 Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

10 seconds ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

1 minute ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

1 minute ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

1 minute ago
 White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to U ..

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

1 minute ago
Woman found dead with throat-slit

Woman found dead with throat-slit

13 minutes ago
 NAB Balochistan organizes series of seminars on co ..

NAB Balochistan organizes series of seminars on corruption

13 minutes ago
 No plan for delaying general polls: Advisor to the ..

No plan for delaying general polls: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Aff ..

13 minutes ago
 US Olympic Committee Urges CAS to 'Work Expeditiou ..

US Olympic Committee Urges CAS to 'Work Expeditiously' on Russian Skater Valieva ..

13 minutes ago
 US Believes Russia Mutiny Situation 'Dynamic,' Spo ..

US Believes Russia Mutiny Situation 'Dynamic,' Spoke With Russian Officials - St ..

11 minutes ago
 MOFA conveys demarche to US on US-India joint stat ..

MOFA conveys demarche to US on US-India joint statement

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan