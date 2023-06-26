Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

The A-Section police arrested three suspects including one in injured condition after an encounter in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The A-Section police arrested three suspects including one in injured condition after an encounter in Latifabad.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the police were conducting routine snap-checking when six suspects riding on a motorbike opened fire on them in a bid to escape.

He added that in the exchange of fire, Kamran alias Kami sustained a gunshot to his leg while two other suspects riding with him on the motorbike, Umar Farooq alias Mushki and Sajjad, were also arrested.

The spokesman told that three other suspects on the other motorbike managed to escape. The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The spokesman said the police were checking the criminal record of the arrested suspects.