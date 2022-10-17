UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 3 Suspects In Injured Condition After Separate Encounters

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Police arrest 3 suspects in injured condition after separate encounters

The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspects in injured condition in separate encounters in the limits of Hussainabad and Baldia police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspects in injured condition in separate encounters in the limits of Hussainabad and Baldia police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that Hussainabad police apprehended 2 suspects in injured condition after an alleged exchange of fire near the embankment of river Indus in Hussainabad.

He claimed that both the suspects were members of a notorious criminal gang which used to break padlocks of the shops at midnight to steal cash and valuable items.

According to him, one of them identified as Sajjad Ali Solangi alias Sajju was booked in 20 FIRs including 17 in Noshehro Feroze district and 3 at PS Hussainabad of Hyderabad.

The record of the other suspect, Abdul Raheem, was being checked.

Both the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman told that another encounter happened in the limits of Baldia police station in which the suspect Aamir Channa was apprehended in injured condition.

He claimed that Channa was involved in street crimes and robberies.

The injured were shifted to LUH.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Hyderabad Baldia Sajjad Ali Criminals

Recent Stories

Hunter Biden Real Estate Company Paid $40Mln by Wi ..

Hunter Biden Real Estate Company Paid $40Mln by Widow of Former Moscow Mayor - R ..

34 seconds ago
 PFA seizes 500-liter unhygienic oil

PFA seizes 500-liter unhygienic oil

37 seconds ago
 PPP leader Hadi congratulates Musa Gilani, Hakeem ..

PPP leader Hadi congratulates Musa Gilani, Hakeem Baloch on wining by-elections

39 seconds ago
 Bilawal pledges to continue struggle for democracy ..

Bilawal pledges to continue struggle for democracy on 15th anniversary of Karsaz ..

5 minutes ago
 3-day training workshop on crime investigation beg ..

3-day training workshop on crime investigation begins

5 minutes ago
 Canada to Continue Holding Iran Accountable for Hu ..

Canada to Continue Holding Iran Accountable for Human Rights Violations - Trudea ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.