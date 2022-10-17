Police arrest 3 suspects in injured condition after separate encounters

The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspects in injured condition in separate encounters in the limits of Hussainabad and Baldia police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspects in injured condition in separate encounters in the limits of Hussainabad and Baldia police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that Hussainabad police apprehended 2 suspects in injured condition after an alleged exchange of fire near the embankment of river Indus in Hussainabad.

He claimed that both the suspects were members of a notorious criminal gang which used to break padlocks of the shops at midnight to steal cash and valuable items.

According to him, one of them identified as Sajjad Ali Solangi alias Sajju was booked in 20 FIRs including 17 in Noshehro Feroze district and 3 at PS Hussainabad of Hyderabad.

The record of the other suspect, Abdul Raheem, was being checked.

Both the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman told that another encounter happened in the limits of Baldia police station in which the suspect Aamir Channa was apprehended in injured condition.

He claimed that Channa was involved in street crimes and robberies.

The injured were shifted to LUH.