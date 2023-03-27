UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 3 Suspects Including Two In Injured Condition In Encounters

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Police arrest 3 suspects including two in injured condition in encounters

The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspects including 2 in injured condition in separate encounters in the limits of Hussainabad and Rahuki police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspects including 2 in injured condition in separate encounters in the limits of Hussainabad and Rahuki police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that Hussainabad police during patrolling in Latifabad unit 4 area asked 2 suspicious persons riding on a motorbike to stop.

However, he added, the suspects opened fire on the police while trying to escape.

According to him, in the exchange of fire Aqib Solangi sustained a gunshot injury to his leg.

He told that the police also arrested another suspect Ali Hassan Solangi and recovered 2 pistols and a motorbike from their possession.

The spokesman said the police were checking the criminal record of the 2 suspects.

Aqib was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery.

Meanwhile, the Rahuki police also spotted some suspects who allegedly opened fire on the police when they were asked to stop their motorbike.

In the exchange of fire Amaan sustained a gunshot and was arrested but his accomplice escaped, the spokesman told.

The injured was shifted to LUH for surgery.

The spokesman told that the police were checking his criminal record.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Hyderabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent ..

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent in 2024: Central Bank

13 minutes ago
 European Commission Accuses Italy of Giving Illega ..

European Commission Accuses Italy of Giving Illegal $430Mln Loan to Alitalia in ..

15 minutes ago
 IK address from container childish act, says Dr Fa ..

IK address from container childish act, says Dr Faiza

15 minutes ago
 Three Children, Three Adults Killed in US Christia ..

Three Children, Three Adults Killed in US Christian School Shooting - Nashville ..

8 minutes ago
 German Defense Ministry Confirms Arrival of 18 Leo ..

German Defense Ministry Confirms Arrival of 18 Leopard 2 A6 Tanks to Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 Accession of Ukraine to EU to Take Years - Estonia ..

Accession of Ukraine to EU to Take Years - Estonian Foreign Minister

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.