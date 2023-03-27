Police arrest 3 suspects including two in injured condition in encounters

The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspects including 2 in injured condition in separate encounters in the limits of Hussainabad and Rahuki police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspects including 2 in injured condition in separate encounters in the limits of Hussainabad and Rahuki police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that Hussainabad police during patrolling in Latifabad unit 4 area asked 2 suspicious persons riding on a motorbike to stop.

However, he added, the suspects opened fire on the police while trying to escape.

According to him, in the exchange of fire Aqib Solangi sustained a gunshot injury to his leg.

He told that the police also arrested another suspect Ali Hassan Solangi and recovered 2 pistols and a motorbike from their possession.

The spokesman said the police were checking the criminal record of the 2 suspects.

Aqib was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery.

Meanwhile, the Rahuki police also spotted some suspects who allegedly opened fire on the police when they were asked to stop their motorbike.

In the exchange of fire Amaan sustained a gunshot and was arrested but his accomplice escaped, the spokesman told.

The injured was shifted to LUH for surgery.

The spokesman told that the police were checking his criminal record.