Police Arrest 3 Suspects, Recover Weapons

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The police have arrested three suspects and recovered three pistols and bullets from their possession in Yazman, Dera Nawab and Uch Sharif areas on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, police teams of the police stations including PS Yazman, PS Uch Sharif and PS Dera Nawab conducted raids within their jurisdiction and took three suspects into their custody.

The police have also recovered three illegal pistols and bullets from the possession of the accused. Separate caseshave been registered against the suspects. Further probe was underway.

