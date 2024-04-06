Open Menu

Police Arrest 3 Suspects With Gunshot Injuries In Separate Encounters

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 07:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspected outlaws in injured condition in separate encounters in the jurisdictions of Pinyari, Fort and Phuleli police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that during patrolling along Akram canal a team of Pinyari police was engaged in an exchange of fire by suspects who tried to escape when asked to stop for checking.

The suspect Shafi Muhammad Narejo alias Shafan, who was reportedly booked in 7 FIRs, sustained a gunshot to his leg and was arrested but his associates escaped, he added.

He was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

The spokesman said that Shafan was involved in motorcycle snatching and street crimes.

The police recovered a pistol from his possession.

He told that the Fort police also rounded up Sumair Abbassi who was shot and injured in an encounter in Rickshaw Market. Abbassi was also shifted to the LUH for surgery of his gunshot injury in his leg.

According to the spokesman, Phuleli police signaled 3 suspects rising on a motorbike to stop near Islamabad railway crossing.

However, he alleged, the suspects tried to escape by opening fire on the police.

He claimed that one suspect, identified as Furqan Qureshi alias poni, was injured in the return fire before his arrest but his accomplices escaped. He was shifted to the LUH.

The spokesman said they were checking previous criminal history of the suspect.

