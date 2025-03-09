Open Menu

Police Arrest 3 Women, 2 Men Allegedly Smuggling Ice, Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Police arrest 3 women, 2 men allegedly smuggling ice, hashish

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Hyderabad police have claimed that they scuttled a bid to smuggle narcotic substances including ice and hashish in a van in the wee hours of Sunday and arrested 3 women and 2 women in the act.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed that DSP Iftikhar Ahmed Buriro, who heads Central Investigation Agency (CIA) in Hyderabad, and SHO of Hussainabad police station Inspector Muhammad Hashim Brohi led the raid at Giddu Naka chowk.

A Toyota HiAce bearing registration number JF-6935 was allegedly smuggling the narcotics, he added.He identified the arrested suspects as Irshad Ali Bhatti, Rashid Ali Bhatti, Janu Kalhoro, Haleema Kalhoro and Nasreen Bhatti.

The spokesman told that the suspects had been booked in an FIR under the Narcotics Act on the state's complaint.

