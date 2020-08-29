Police arrest 30 suspects, recover arms

Parmoli area police here on Saturday arrested 30 suspects in a search and strike operation against criminal elements and recovered arms and ammunition from them

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Parmoli area police here on Saturday arrested 30 suspects in a search and strike operation against criminal elements and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

Police said, Kalashnikovs, repeaters, pistols along with cartridges were recovered from the arrested suspects.

Search and strike operations are being carried out against anti social elements following directives of District Police Officer Swabi, Imran Shahid.

Police teams under the headship of Deputy Superintendents of Police Razzar, Pashm Gul Khan, Station House Officer Parmoli, Inspector Sultan Mehmood along with a heavy contingent of police, Elite Force, CTD, DSB, RRF Squad conducted operations in villages Naranji, Sherdara, Lunda Dara, China Camp, Parmoli, Qamar Dand, Aman Kot, Mehr Ali and other adjoining hilly areas.

Police also conducted raids on hideouts of criminals and drug dealers and arrested Ghani Sher son of Ghulam Syed resident of Naranji, who was wanted in case No. 521 dated 2.7.2020 Crime 365.