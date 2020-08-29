UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 30 Suspects, Recover Arms

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:07 PM

Police arrest 30 suspects, recover arms

Parmoli area police here on Saturday arrested 30 suspects in a search and strike operation against criminal elements and recovered arms and ammunition from them

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Parmoli area police here on Saturday arrested 30 suspects in a search and strike operation against criminal elements and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

Police said, Kalashnikovs, repeaters, pistols along with cartridges were recovered from the arrested suspects.

Search and strike operations are being carried out against anti social elements following directives of District Police Officer Swabi, Imran Shahid.

Police teams under the headship of Deputy Superintendents of Police Razzar, Pashm Gul Khan, Station House Officer Parmoli, Inspector Sultan Mehmood along with a heavy contingent of police, Elite Force, CTD, DSB, RRF Squad conducted operations in villages Naranji, Sherdara, Lunda Dara, China Camp, Parmoli, Qamar Dand, Aman Kot, Mehr Ali and other adjoining hilly areas.

Police also conducted raids on hideouts of criminals and drug dealers and arrested Ghani Sher son of Ghulam Syed resident of Naranji, who was wanted in case No. 521 dated 2.7.2020 Crime 365.

Related Topics

Police China Swabi Criminals 2020 From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid briefed on roadmap for leaders ..

8 minutes ago

England faces 'extensive local lockdowns' in winte ..

17 seconds ago

FM Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi pays tribute to H ..

18 seconds ago

Tight security arranged for Ashura-e-Muharram

20 seconds ago

DG Rescue 1122 visited flood affected areas in Swa ..

21 seconds ago

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.