Police arrest 31 for violating tenancy act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Police have conducted search operations in various areas and held 31 for violating the tenancy act on Sunday, informed police spokesman that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police participated in the search operations.

During the operations, police officials searched tenancy records of houses, tenants, and residents.

As a result, 31 individuals were arrested for violating the Tenancy Act who were identified as Tariq, Shabbir, Ahmed Zeb, Ghazi, Sarwar, Hasnain, Gul Hassan, Zeeshan, Bilal, Mazhar, Israr, Sajjad, Nisar, Asad, Sajid, Ilyas, Shaheer Khan, Omar Khan, Hanif, Aqeel, Rizwan, Umair, Sajid, Zohaib, Zeeshan, Binyamin, Ayaz, Baladin, Faisal, Anwar, and Gulzar.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani stated that the search operations aim to monitor criminal activities and bring offenders to justice. He assured that Rawalpindi Police remain committed to safeguarding citizens' lives and property while maintaining law and order.