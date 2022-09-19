UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 310 Suspects In Last 15 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 03:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Bahawalpur District Police have arrested 310 suspects, including 113 proclaimed offenders during the last 15 days and recovered liquor, hashish and weapons from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, there were 90 drug peddlers among the accused arrested.

He further said that the police recovered 5,178 liters of liquor and 44,230 grams of hashish from their possession.

Weapons, including 41 pistols, two rifles and two revolvers were recovered from 46 suspects, he added.

