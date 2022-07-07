UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 313 Criminals In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Police arrest 313 criminals in June

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :District police have busted 313 criminals and recovered valuables and illegal weapons from their possession during the month of June.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday that in line with special directives of District Police officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh, Sargodha police launched a crackdown in various areas of the district and managed to net 105 proclaimed offenders (POs) as well as 208 court absconders.

Police recovered 11 kalashnikovs, 23 rifles, 27 guns, 138 pistols, 1,044 bullets, snatched items worth ofRs77million, 286-kg charas, 3,516 liters of wine from them.

