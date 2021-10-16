UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 317 Drug Peddlers Within A Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:52 PM

Police arrest 317 drug peddlers within a week

Rawalpindi police have arrested several persons on drug-peddling charges as the department accelerated efforts to purge society of this hazard

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested several persons on drug-peddling charges as the department accelerated efforts to purge society of this hazard.

According to a City Police officer (CPO) office spokesman, a unique intelligence-based campaign had been launched across the city, following directions of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

Under the campaign, he said that 317 persons involved in supplying drugs to people were arrested during the past one week, while 119 kg hashish, 3415 grams heroin, and 546 litres of alcohol were recovered from them.

He claimed that the police had broken the network of the drug suppliers and asked the citizens to help police identify those who were suspected to be involved in the drug business.

He further informed that CPO Ahsan Younas had listened and resolved over 21,900 complaints of the citizens out of the total 544 'Khuli Kutcheries' held so far.

'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints; besides, it also helps improve policing standards, he added.

Related Topics

Police Business Punjab Drugs Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives commemorative Expo 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives commemorative Expo 2020 Dubai stamp collection from ..

10 minutes ago
 Defense Lawyer Agrees Mental Illness Played Role i ..

Defense Lawyer Agrees Mental Illness Played Role in Norway Bow-and-Arrow Attack

2 minutes ago
 IGP encourages children of policemen getting disti ..

IGP encourages children of policemen getting distinction in exams

2 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

17 minutes ago
 Relatively less increase made in fuel prices in Pa ..

Relatively less increase made in fuel prices in Pakistan: Gill

17 minutes ago
 118 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punj ..

118 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.