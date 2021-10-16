Police arrest 317 drug peddlers within a week

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested several persons on drug-peddling charges as the department accelerated efforts to purge society of this hazard.

According to a City Police officer (CPO) office spokesman, a unique intelligence-based campaign had been launched across the city, following directions of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

Under the campaign, he said that 317 persons involved in supplying drugs to people were arrested during the past one week, while 119 kg hashish, 3415 grams heroin, and 546 litres of alcohol were recovered from them.

He claimed that the police had broken the network of the drug suppliers and asked the citizens to help police identify those who were suspected to be involved in the drug business.

He further informed that CPO Ahsan Younas had listened and resolved over 21,900 complaints of the citizens out of the total 544 'Khuli Kutcheries' held so far.

'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints; besides, it also helps improve policing standards, he added.