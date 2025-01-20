Police arrest 32 during anti-encroachment drive

Lahore Police arrested 32 individuals as part of its continued efforts to tackle illegal encroachments across the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Lahore Police arrested 32 individuals as part of its continued efforts to tackle illegal encroachments across the city.

Cases have been registered against the offenders at various

police stations.

According to police, arrests were made in several divisions:

18 in Cantonment Division, seven in the Civil Lines Division,

four in Sadr Division, one in City Division and two in Iqbal

Town Division.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said the Lahore police

were providing full support to the district administration in the

anti-encroachment drive.

He emphasised that the campaign

aims to improve traffic flow and ensure strict legal action against

those involved in illegal encroachments, without any discrimination.

The CCPO further urged citizens to act responsibly and refrain

from creating encroachments, as their removal significantly

contributes to smoother traffic movement.