Police Arrest 32 During Anti-encroachment Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 07:57 PM
Lahore Police arrested 32 individuals as part of its continued efforts to tackle illegal encroachments across the city
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Lahore Police arrested 32 individuals as part of its continued efforts to tackle illegal encroachments across the city.
Cases have been registered against the offenders at various
police stations.
According to police, arrests were made in several divisions:
18 in Cantonment Division, seven in the Civil Lines Division,
four in Sadr Division, one in City Division and two in Iqbal
Town Division.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said the Lahore police
were providing full support to the district administration in the
anti-encroachment drive.
He emphasised that the campaign
aims to improve traffic flow and ensure strict legal action against
those involved in illegal encroachments, without any discrimination.
The CCPO further urged citizens to act responsibly and refrain
from creating encroachments, as their removal significantly
contributes to smoother traffic movement.
Recent Stories
Gov Games rebranded to DUBAI GAMES
Sharjah Literature Festival to offer visitors rich artistic, cultural experience ..
UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation, regional deve ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to feature over 150 startups
Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes
Sharjah Ladies Run to begin February 15
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone ..
ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists
SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections
First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected
Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone for Balochistan's de ..7 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists7 minutes ago
-
SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections5 minutes ago
-
First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected5 minutes ago
-
Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man involved in Morocco boat incident5 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee on Power discusses NTDC restructuring5 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Nawabshah road accident5 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel stresses immediate completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, resolution of canals issues, mo ..5 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution for repatriating of 23000 overseas Pakistani prisoners5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 32 during anti-encroachment drive5 minutes ago