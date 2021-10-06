UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 32 For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Liquor, Drugs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:11 PM

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, liquor and drugs rounded up 32 persons from different areas and recovered one kg heroin, nine kgs marijuana, 37 liters liquor, 10 bottles of liquor, three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Wednesday

He informed that Saddar Wah police held Muhammad Latif for having over one kg heroin while Bani police rounded up Babar Iqbal with 1300 grams marijuana and Muhammad Husnain for possessing 1080 grams marijuana.

Ratta Amral police recovered 1225 grams marijuana from Imran Shahzad and Pirwadhai police seized 1060 grams marijuana and netted Zohaib Khan alias Zabi while Zahir Shah with 120 grams marijuana.

Similarly, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, Cantt, Naseerabad, Civil Line, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Saddar Baroni and Kalar Syedan police arrested Rashid Saleem with 200 grams charras, Muhammad Zeeshan with 120 grams, Imran Masih with 120 grams, Muhammad Imran with 105 grams, Muhammad Tariq with 480 grams, Zulfiqar Ali with 540 grams, Kamran Younas with 240 grams, Adnan Hameed with 200 grams, Tayyab Rashid with 150 grams, Rizwan Sharif with 360 grams, Zaheer Ahmed with 200 grams charras, Imran Qadir with 250 grams charras and Asif Mehmood with 10 liter liquor.

Rawat police nabbed Azhar Hussain for having 150 grams charras, Muhammad Asif with 10 liters liquor, Babar Ali with six liters liquor while Gunjmandi police rounded up Muhammad Ishtiaq for having one liter liquor.

Westridge, Race Course and Gujar Khan Police sent behind the bars Ibrahim Khan arrested with six liters liquor, Nabeel with four liters liquor and Farooq netted with 10 bottles of liquor.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad and Airport police arrested Husnain for having a 30 bore pistol, Tamoor for possessing 12 rounds of 30 bore pistol, Muhammad Naeem with 30 bore pistol and Muhammad Imran for having a 30 bore pistol.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway.

Division Superintendents of Police appreciated police teams and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers.

