Police arrest 32 gangsters in two months

RENALA KHURD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Okara police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 32 criminals of 10 gangs and seized looted goods and cattle heads from them during the period from January to February last.

Talking to the media, DPO Faisal Gulzar said the police traced out 62 cases of blind murder, dacoity and burglary and arrested 32 outlaws of 10 gangs.

The police recovered cattle heads, motorcycle and peter engine worth Rs 13.3 million from the gangsters.

The DPO handed over the looted items to the owners in a ceremony held at DPO office, Okara.