UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 32 Gangsters In Two Months

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Police arrest 32 gangsters in two months

Okara police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 32 criminals of 10 gangs and seized looted goods and cattle heads from them during the period from January to February last

RENALA KHURD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Okara police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 32 criminals of 10 gangs and seized looted goods and cattle heads from them during the period from January to February last.

Talking to the media, DPO Faisal Gulzar said the police traced out 62 cases of blind murder, dacoity and burglary and arrested 32 outlaws of 10 gangs.

The police recovered cattle heads, motorcycle and peter engine worth Rs 13.3 million from the gangsters.

The DPO handed over the looted items to the owners in a ceremony held at DPO office, Okara.

Related Topics

Murder Police Okara January February Criminals Media From Million

Recent Stories

Governor greets Baloch nation on Cultural Day

Governor greets Baloch nation on Cultural Day

2 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather with light rain likely to pe ..

Partly cloudy weather with light rain likely to persist in Capital

2 minutes ago
 UN agrees to create binding global treaty on plast ..

UN agrees to create binding global treaty on plastic trash

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents on appeal in Noor Mukadam cas ..

2 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for welfare of nurses: Chief Min ..

Steps being taken for welfare of nurses: Chief Minister

4 minutes ago
 Snatcher gang held; cash, mobile phone recovered

Snatcher gang held; cash, mobile phone recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>