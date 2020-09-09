UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 32 Suspects In Swabi Search Operations

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:05 PM

Police arrest 32 suspects in Swabi search operations

District police Wednesday in a crackdown against anti-state elements in the hilly areas arrested 32 suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :District police Wednesday in a crackdown against anti-state elements in the hilly areas arrested 32 suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The operation was launched on the directives of DPO Imran Shahid. During the search operation, the hideouts of criminals were raided and four facilitators were arrested for providing shelter and assistance to terrorists and other criminals.

Meanwhile, Kalu Khan Police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender identified as Tahir resident of Managai. He was wanted to police in seven different cases since last ten years.

Moreover, two accused were arrested on aerial firing during an engagement ceremony in Deh Banda Ubo. Both were identified as Tariq and Khanzeb. Police also arrested a drug dealer Muhammad Amir resident of Adina and recovered 1015 grams hashish from his possession.

In a joint operation conducted by Permoli and Razzar Police Stations conducted a search and strike operation against criminals and arrested 24 suspects.

The cases have been registered against criminals while suspected were released after interrogations.

