Police arrest 324 people for violating Coronavirus SOPs

Peshawar Police in its action against the violations of Covid -19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have registered 153 cases and arrested 324 people during last 24 hours

Capital City Police Officer, Abbas Ahsan said that total fine imposed was Rs. 60100, 51vehicles impounded and 21 areas along with two business were sealed for violating SOPs.

Meanwhile, special teams of the City Traffic Police were conducting awareness campaign in various areas of the city to educate people about preventive measures against spread of Coronavirus and importance of wearing safety masks and social distancing to contain the pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer Bannu visited various bazaars to inspected implementation of lockdown and SOPs and arrested over 300 people for not complying with safety guidelines issued by the health department.

They also imposed fines on various shopkeepers and sealed business for breaching safety measures.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, DPO and officers of Pakistan Army held a meeting to ensure implementation on the code of conduct issued the provincial and Federal government and finalized strategy to implementation of Coronavirus SOPS in the district.

District Police Officer Abbottabad, Zahoor Baba Afridi along with Deputy Commissioner visited various bazaar to review implementation of SOPs and advised people to cooperative with the district administration to stop spread of lethal virus.

Keeping in view threats posed by the third wave of Coronavirus, D, I Khan police and the district administration held a meeting with Imams mosques and eminent religious scholars at circuit house under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner to ensure implementation of NCOC decisions .