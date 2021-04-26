UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 324 People For Violating Coronavirus SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 12:56 PM

Police arrest 324 people for violating Coronavirus SOPs

Peshawar Police in its action against the violations of Covid -19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have registered 153 cases and arrested 324 people during last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Peshawar Police in its action against the violations of Covid -19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have registered 153 cases and arrested 324 people during last 24 hours.

Capital City Police Officer, Abbas Ahsan said that total fine imposed was Rs. 60100, 51vehicles impounded and 21 areas along with two business were sealed for violating SOPs.

Meanwhile, special teams of the City Traffic Police were conducting awareness campaign in various areas of the city to educate people about preventive measures against spread of Coronavirus and importance of wearing safety masks and social distancing to contain the pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer Bannu visited various bazaars to inspected implementation of lockdown and SOPs and arrested over 300 people for not complying with safety guidelines issued by the health department.

They also imposed fines on various shopkeepers and sealed business for breaching safety measures.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, DPO and officers of Pakistan Army held a meeting to ensure implementation on the code of conduct issued the provincial and Federal government and finalized strategy to implementation of Coronavirus SOPS in the district.

District Police Officer Abbottabad, Zahoor Baba Afridi along with Deputy Commissioner visited various bazaar to review implementation of SOPs and advised people to cooperative with the district administration to stop spread of lethal virus.

Keeping in view threats posed by the third wave of Coronavirus, D, I Khan police and the district administration held a meeting with Imams mosques and eminent religious scholars at circuit house under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner to ensure implementation of NCOC decisions .

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Army Police Business Abbottabad Fine Traffic Lakki Marwat I Khan Afridi Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif shares his idea to control fast spr ..

10 minutes ago

EMA Confirms Plan to Inspect Sputnik V Manufacturi ..

2 minutes ago

Firework shop explosion kills a women, injures 3 o ..

5 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 145.84 million

17 minutes ago

FACTBOX: 35th Anniversary of Chernobyl Nuclear Dis ..

5 minutes ago

CM Sindh chairs a meeting of PTFC

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.