Police arrest 33 accused in 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 33 criminals including 11 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and recovered illegal weapons in a crackdown launched across the district during last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, police launched a special crackdown against culprits and arrested 33 accused including 11 proclaimed offenders, two absconders, five drug peddlers, four illegal weapon holders, six gamblers, three kite sellers and two others for illegal refilling of liquid petroleum gas.

A spokesman of police informed that they have also recovered 205 litre liquor, 560 grams Hashish, three pistols, one repeater, rounds, 220 kites, chemical thread and stake money of Rs 3900 from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused with the concerned police stations.