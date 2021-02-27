UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 33 Accused In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Police arrest 33 accused in 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 33 criminals including 11 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and recovered illegal weapons in a crackdown launched across the district during last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, police launched a special crackdown against culprits and arrested 33 accused including 11 proclaimed offenders, two absconders, five drug peddlers, four illegal weapon holders, six gamblers, three kite sellers and two others for illegal refilling of liquid petroleum gas.

A spokesman of police informed that they have also recovered 205 litre liquor, 560 grams Hashish, three pistols, one repeater, rounds, 220 kites, chemical thread and stake money of Rs 3900 from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused with the concerned police stations.

Related Topics

Police Money Criminals Gas From Weapon

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 10 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United ..

1 minute ago

Lady Gaga’s stolen unharmed dogs return to polic ..

35 minutes ago

UAE supports Saudi Arabian foreign ministry’s st ..

46 minutes ago

Karachi Kings defeats Multan Sultans by seven wick ..

51 minutes ago

SC will announce verdict on Presidential reference ..

1 hour ago

Riyadh rejects US intelligence report about Crown ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.