Police Arrest 33 Dacoits In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 05:08 PM

The district police arrested 33 dacoits and recovered looted valuables from them during the current month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The district police arrested 33 dacoits and recovered looted valuables from them during the current month.

According to police spokesperson, two dacoits were killed in encounter. Jarranwala police arrested three dacoits identified as Masood, Ali Imran, and Ahmed Javed and recovered Rs 174,000 in cash and three stolen motorbikes.

Madina Town police nabbed four dacoits -- Iftikhar Ali, Noman, Shahid Ali and Mujahid and recovered six stolen motorcycles, Rs 250,000 in cash, jewellery and illicit weapons.

Thikriwala police apprehended two criminals Waqar and Anwar, Lundianwla police held one dacoit and recovered four stolen motorbikes from his hideout.

Batala Colony police arrested Abdul Razzaq and Muhammad Junaid wanted by police in 26 and 10 cases, respectively.

Tandlianwla Saddar police arrested Hamid, Ghulam Mustafa, Amir Ali and Azam and recovered illicit weapons and Rs 400,000 in cash.

Nishatabad police apprehended five dacoits and recovered three stolen motorbikes, Rs 900,000 in cash and other items.

Saddar police Faisalabad held nine dacoits Sajjad, Shahbaz, Arshad, Shani, Zeeshan, Waqas, Babar, Tasawar and Nadeem and recovered 12 snatched motorcycles, Rs 500,000 in cash and five pistols.

